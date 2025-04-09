5 herbs that freshen up your indoor air
What's the story
Indoor air quality is a major concern nowadays, particularly in cities where pollution levels are alarmingly high.
However, one of the best ways to improve the air quality inside your home is by growing air-purifying herbs.
The plants would not just beautify your living space but also eliminate toxins/pollutants from the air.
Here are some tips on using home-grown herbs for natural indoor air purification.
Herb Insight 1
Basil: A natural air purifier
Basil is known for its indoor air-purifying property. It absorbs harmful gases such as carbon dioxide and formaldehyde and keeps the air clean.
It grows well in sunny areas and needs to be watered regularly.
Apart from purifying air, you can also use basil for cooking, which makes it a versatile addition to your home garden.
Herb Insight 2
Mint: Freshens up your space
Mint is another herb that greatly improves indoor air quality by releasing oxygen and absorbing carbon dioxide.
It flourishes in moist soil and partial sunlight conditions.
Additionally, the refreshing aroma of mint leaves serves as a natural deodorizer, keeping your home environment smelling fresh and clean.
This makes mint not just good for air purification but also for giving a pleasant scent to your home.
Herb Insight 3
Rosemary: More than just flavor
Rosemary, a widely used culinary herb, is also great at improving indoor air quality.
It helps reduce airborne bacteria and mold spores, making it the ideal pick for homes suffering from dampness or humidity.
Rosemary thrives in bright light and well-drained soil. Apart from its purifying properties, rosemary also makes for an excellent household plant.
Herb Insight 4
Lavender: Calming and cleansing
Lavender is known for its calming scent, which can reduce stress levels drastically.
It is also essential for purifying the air indoors by removing harmful toxins like benzene and ammonia.
This herb flourishes in places that receive a lot of sunlight and have good air circulation, making it perfect for windowsills or balcony.
Its air-purifying and stress-reducing benefits make lavender a must-have in homes.
Herb Insight 5
Aloe vera: The multi-tasker plant
Aloe vera is known for its medicinal properties, but also makes an excellent natural indoor purifier by absorbing pollutants such as formaldehyde commonly present in household products like paints or cleaning agents.
Aloe vera doesn't require much care; just make sure it gets sufficient sunlight along with occasional watering sessions when soil feels dry to touch.