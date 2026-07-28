Don't throw away plantain peels! Try these recipes
What's the story
Often neglected and thrown away, plantain peels are a treasure trove of culinary possibilities. Loaded with nutrients, the peels can be used in a number of dishes to amp up flavors and textures. Here are five innovative recipes that make the most of plantain peels, turning waste into a delicious meal. From savory to sweet, these recipes show how versatile plantain peels can be.
Tip 1
Plantain peel smoothie
A plantain peel smoothie is a nutritious way to start your day.
Just blend the peels with ripe bananas, spinach, and almond milk for a creamy drink.
The natural sweetness of the bananas balances the earthy flavor of the peel.
This smoothie is loaded with fiber and vitamins, making it an excellent breakfast option.
Tip 2
Crispy plantain peel chips
Transform plantain peels into crispy chips by baking or frying them.
Cut the peels into thin strips, toss them in olive oil, and season with salt or spices of your choice.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown or fry until crispy.
These chips make for a healthy snack alternative to regular potato chips.
Tip 3
Plantain peel stir-fry
For a quick and easy stir-fry, use plantain peels as your base ingredient.
Slice the peels into thin strips, and sauté them with garlic, onions, bell peppers, and soy sauce.
The stir-fry is not only flavorful, but also packed with nutrients from both the peels and vegetables.
Tip 4
Sweet plantain peel jam
Create a unique jam by simmering chopped plantain peels with sugar, lemon juice, and spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.
Cook until it thickens into a spreadable consistency.
This sweet jam goes well on toast or as an accompaniment to desserts like pancakes or waffles.
Tip 5
Plantain peel soup broth
Make a flavorful broth by simmering plantain peels with vegetable stock, herbs like thyme or rosemary, and spices like black peppercorns for added depth of flavor.
Strain out solids after cooking for one hour on low heat, then use this broth as a base for soups, stews, or even risottos, adding richness without extra calories.