Summarize Simplifying... In short Bubble braids are a versatile hairstyle for long straight hair, offering a playful yet chic look.

You can create a classic single braid, sporty double braids, or a half-up style, all by securing sections of hair with elastic bands and gently pulling to form 'bubbles'.

Add a pop of color with bright bands or personalize with beads and charms for an extra touch of fun and sophistication. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Playful bubble braids for long straight hair

By Anujj Trehaan 12:07 pm Nov 13, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Bubble braids are the latest craze in the world of hairstyling! They turn long straight locks into a fun and stylish statement. Ideal for those seeking a temporary dash of playfulness, this trend is all about letting your hair (and creativity) shine. So, buckle up as we dive into five fabulous ways to rock bubble braids. You'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to your next hair escapade!

Single braid

Classic bubble braid

To create the classic bubble braid, first gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Then, add another elastic band every two inches down the ponytail. Pull gently on the hair between each band to create bubbles. This style is versatile and can be worn for both casual and formal events.

Dual braids

Double trouble bubble braids

If you want something a bit more fun and sporty, double bubble braids are the way to go! Simply part your hair down the middle and make two high ponytails on either side of your head. Then, follow the same steps as the classic bubble braid for each ponytail. This style is perfect for sports or any time you want your hair securely tied back.

Half-up style

Half-up bubble braid

For people who love having their hair half-up, the half-up bubble braid is perfect. Simply take a section from each side of your head and secure them together at the back with an elastic band. Then, form two or three bubbles within this half-ponytail using smaller sections. This style is both chic and functional, keeping hair away from your face while still showing off its length.

Color pop

Colorful elastic bands

Want to make your bubble braids even more playful? Use bright, colorful elastic bands instead of ones that match your hair color. This tiny tweak adds a ton of fun, especially in the sun where the colors will pop against your long straight hair. It's a simple way to add some color to your look without committing to permanent dyes or accessories.

Beads and charms

Accessorized bubble braids

Adding accessories like beads or charms to your bubble braids can take them from fun to fancy in no time. After you've created your bubbles with elastic bands, thread small beads onto thin pieces of wire and wrap these around each section between elastics, or clip charms onto some bands randomly throughout the braid. This technique lets you personalize your hairstyle while adding texture and interest.