The key to adding peekaboo colors to brunette waves is choosing shades that enhance your natural hair and skin tone.

Warm-toned brunettes should opt for caramel, copper, or soft pinks to add warmth and dimension.

On the other hand, cool-toned brunettes can choose ash blonde, lavender, or blue accents.

The idea is to pick colors one or two shades lighter or darker than your base for a harmonious look.