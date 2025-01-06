Playful peekaboo color accents for brunette waves
What's the story
Adding peekaboo color accents to brunette waves allows for a pop of color without a full commitment.
This technique involves coloring sections of hair in different shades, hidden beneath the top layer.
It creates a fun color surprise that only shows with movement or when you style your hair a certain way.
Perfect for those who want to add some edge without overpowering their natural shade.
Color selection
Choosing the right shades
The key to adding peekaboo colors to brunette waves is choosing shades that enhance your natural hair and skin tone.
Warm-toned brunettes should opt for caramel, copper, or soft pinks to add warmth and dimension.
On the other hand, cool-toned brunettes can choose ash blonde, lavender, or blue accents.
The idea is to pick colors one or two shades lighter or darker than your base for a harmonious look.
Sectioning
Placement matters
The placement of peekaboo highlights is key to achieving the desired effect.
For a subtle look, color small sections in the lower layers. For a bolder look, add color near the face or in layers that move a lot.
Highlights strategically placed around the crown can create a beautiful halo effect in updos, blending in when still but standing out with movement.
Care routine
Maintenance tips
Keeping your peekaboo colors vibrant does take some work.
Use color-friendly products: Sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners made for colored hair will help keep your highlights lasting longer.
Do weekly deep conditioning: This helps both your colored and natural hair stay healthy and shiny.
Protect your hair: Limit heat styling and use UV protection sprays to stop your color from fading.
Waves and braids
Styling techniques
Some hairstyles are better than others at showing off your peekaboo colors.
Loose waves created with a curling iron can naturally blend the colors with your brunette base, while also emphasizing the different shades as they catch the light.
Braided styles like fishtails or French braids can also create a stunning effect, revealing glimpses of color as strands weave together.