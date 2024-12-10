Summarize Simplifying... In short Crimped hairstyles offer a playful twist to classic styles.

You can achieve a soft, romantic look with crimped waves, or opt for a half-up style, a voluminous ponytail, or even incorporate braids into your crimped hair for a unique touch.

For those who love to stand out, pairing crimps with bold colors can create an unforgettable look. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Captivating crimped hairstyles for playful textured hair

By Anujj Trehaan 12:12 pm Dec 10, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Crimped hair is making a comeback, bringing a fun, textured vibe to any style. This article explores five gorgeous crimped hairstyles, perfect for adding volume and a touch of playfulness to your routine. From timeless crimps to modern twists, these versatile styles are great for both casual and formal settings, proving that crimped hair is a trendy and adaptable choice in contemporary fashion.

Waves

Classic crimped waves

If you prefer a more classic and evergreen style, go for the soft and romantic crimped waves. Simply section your hair and use the crimping iron on each section. Then, for those soft waves, just gently brush through the crimps with a wide-tooth comb. Perfect for a day out or a fancy evening, this style brings a touch of elegance and fun at the same time.

Half-up

Half-up crimped hairstyle

The half-up crimped style is a great option for when you want your hair out of your face but still want to show off the cool texture you've created. Simply crimp all your hair first, then grab sections from each side of your head and secure them back with a hair tie or clip. This style emphasizes the volume and texture of the crimps while keeping your hair under control.

Ponytail

Crimped ponytail with volume

Take your ponytail game to the next level by adding some texture with crimps. After crimping your whole head, pull it up into a high ponytail. Then tease the base of the pony a little to give it some extra oomph. This look is super easy and gives a fun twist to a basic style.

Braids

Braided accents in crimped hair

Adding small braids to crimped hair can create a beautiful and unique look. Simply choose small sections of your already-crimped hair, braid them, and then incorporate them back into your loose hair or updo. The braids stand out against the voluminous texture of the rest of your hair, making it a striking style for any occasion.

Color

Bold color with crimps

If you're not afraid to stand out, pairing vibrant colors with crimpy textures creates a look that's anything but forgettable. Try applying temporary color sprays or semi-permanent dyes to sections of your crimps for a unique pop of color. Whether you opt for electric hues or softer pastels, this style ensures you'll be the center of attention while expressing your fun-loving personality.