Captivating crimped hairstyles for playful textured hair
Crimped hair is making a comeback, bringing a fun, textured vibe to any style. This article explores five gorgeous crimped hairstyles, perfect for adding volume and a touch of playfulness to your routine. From timeless crimps to modern twists, these versatile styles are great for both casual and formal settings, proving that crimped hair is a trendy and adaptable choice in contemporary fashion.
Classic crimped waves
If you prefer a more classic and evergreen style, go for the soft and romantic crimped waves. Simply section your hair and use the crimping iron on each section. Then, for those soft waves, just gently brush through the crimps with a wide-tooth comb. Perfect for a day out or a fancy evening, this style brings a touch of elegance and fun at the same time.
Half-up crimped hairstyle
The half-up crimped style is a great option for when you want your hair out of your face but still want to show off the cool texture you've created. Simply crimp all your hair first, then grab sections from each side of your head and secure them back with a hair tie or clip. This style emphasizes the volume and texture of the crimps while keeping your hair under control.
Crimped ponytail with volume
Take your ponytail game to the next level by adding some texture with crimps. After crimping your whole head, pull it up into a high ponytail. Then tease the base of the pony a little to give it some extra oomph. This look is super easy and gives a fun twist to a basic style.
Braided accents in crimped hair
Adding small braids to crimped hair can create a beautiful and unique look. Simply choose small sections of your already-crimped hair, braid them, and then incorporate them back into your loose hair or updo. The braids stand out against the voluminous texture of the rest of your hair, making it a striking style for any occasion.
Bold color with crimps
If you're not afraid to stand out, pairing vibrant colors with crimpy textures creates a look that's anything but forgettable. Try applying temporary color sprays or semi-permanent dyes to sections of your crimps for a unique pop of color. Whether you opt for electric hues or softer pastels, this style ensures you'll be the center of attention while expressing your fun-loving personality.