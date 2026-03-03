How to make Goa's festive snack, plum cake, at home

Plum cake is a traditional festive treat that has become a favorite in Goa . With its rich flavors and unique blend of spices, this cake is a staple during the holiday season. The Goan version of plum cake is known for its moist texture and the use of local ingredients, making it distinct from other varieties. Here's all about this delightful Goan plum cake, its ingredients, preparation, and cultural significance.

#1 Unique ingredients used The Goan plum cake features a mix of dried fruits such as raisins, currants, and cherries. These are soaked in grape juice to enhance their flavors. The addition of local spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves gives the cake its signature aroma. Cashews and almonds are also added for a crunchy texture. These ingredients come together to create a rich flavor profile that is both sweet and spicy.

#2 Traditional preparation methods Preparing a Goan plum cake is no easy task. The dried fruits are soaked days ahead to make them plump and flavorful. The batter is made by mixing flour with baking powder, sugar, butter, and milk or yogurt. After mixing in the soaked fruits and nuts, the batter is baked till golden brown. The cake is often wrapped in cloth after baking to keep it moist.

Advertisement

#3 Cultural significance in Goa In Goa, plum cakes are more than just desserts; they are a part of cultural traditions. They are commonly made during Christmas celebrations but are also enjoyed at weddings and other festivities throughout the year. The making of these cakes often brings families together as they share recipes passed down through generations.

Advertisement