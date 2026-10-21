What is plyometrics? (And why your fitness routine needs it)
What's the story
Plyometric training, which involves explosive movements, is commonly associated with improving athletic performance. However, this dynamic form of exercise offers a range of surprising health benefits beyond just enhancing speed and agility. From boosting cardiovascular health to improving mental well-being, plyometric training can be a valuable addition to anyone's fitness regimen. Here are some unexpected ways plyometric training can benefit your health.
#1
Enhances cardiovascular health
Plyometric exercises are intense and require a lot of energy, which increases heart rate and improves cardiovascular health.
The high-intensity nature of these workouts promotes better blood circulation and strengthens the heart muscle.
Regular plyometric training can lead to improved endurance and a lower resting heart rate, making it an effective way to support heart health.
#2
Boosts bone density
The impact involved in plyometric exercises stimulates bone growth by promoting the production of osteoblasts, the cells responsible for forming new bone tissue.
This makes the bones denser and stronger over time.
For those at risk of osteoporosis or other bone-related issues, adding plyometrics to their routine could be beneficial in maintaining bone health.
#3
Improves mental well-being
Engaging in plyometric training can also have positive effects on mental health.
The intense physical activity releases endorphins, commonly known as feel-good hormones, which help reduce stress levels and improve mood.
Additionally, the focus required during these exercises can enhance concentration and cognitive function.
#4
Increases metabolic rate
Plyometric workouts are known for their high energy expenditure, which can significantly increase your metabolic rate even after the session is over.
This phenomenon, known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), means your body continues to burn calories at an elevated rate long after you have finished exercising.
This makes plyometrics an excellent choice for those looking to manage weight or improve metabolic efficiency.
#5
Enhances flexibility and balance
The dynamic movements involved in plyometric exercises also promote flexibility by stretching muscles through their full range of motion.
Simultaneously, these exercises improve balance by requiring coordination between different muscle groups during explosive movements like jumps or hops.
This dual benefit makes plyometrics a great addition to any flexibility and balance training program.