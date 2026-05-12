5 tasty poha varieties from across the country
What's the story
Poha, a flattened rice dish, is a staple breakfast across many parts of India. Its light texture and delightful flavors make it a favorite morning meal. From street vendors to home kitchens, poha is prepared in various styles, each reflecting the local culture and taste. Here are five popular street breakfast styles of poha that showcase the diversity of this beloved dish.
Indore style
Indori poha with sev
Indore is famous for its unique take on poha, which is topped with crunchy sev. This version is usually garnished with fresh coriander and pomegranate seeds for a burst of color and flavor. The addition of sev gives an extra crunch, making it an irresistible morning snack. Indori poha is usually served with a side of jalebi, making it a perfect sweet and savory combination.
Maharashtra style
Kanda poha from Maharashtra
Kanda poha is a popular Maharashtrian breakfast made with onions (kanda) and turmeric for color. This version is usually garnished with fresh coconut and coriander leaves, which add to its aroma and taste. Kanda poha is usually served with a wedge of lemon to add tanginess, making it a complete meal for those who love simple, yet flavorful food.
Jodhpur style
Jodhpur's spicy poha
In Jodhpur, poha is known for its spiciness, courtesy of the generous use of green chilies and red chili powder. This version is usually topped with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and other ingredients, which add to the texture and flavor profile. The spicy kick makes it a favorite among those who love bold flavors in their breakfast dishes.
Ahmedabad style
Ahmedabad's sweet-sour poha
Ahmedabad has its own sweet-sour version of poha, which uses sugar along with lemon juice to balance the flavors beautifully. This style uses peanuts for added crunchiness, while green chilies give just the right amount of heat, without overpowering the sweetness or tanginess from the sugar or lemon juice, respectively.
Udaipur style
Udaipur's dry-fruit-infused poha
Udaipur's unique poha style includes dry fruits like raisins and cashews, giving it a rich texture and a nutty flavor. This version is less about spices and more about the natural sweetness of the ingredients. This kind of poha is a perfect choice for those who prefer milder flavors in their morning meals, without compromising on the taste or nutritional value offered by these healthy additions.