5 tasty poha varieties from across the country

Poha, a flattened rice dish, is a staple breakfast across many parts of India. Its light texture and delightful flavors make it a favorite morning meal. From street vendors to home kitchens, poha is prepared in various styles, each reflecting the local culture and taste. Here are five popular street breakfast styles of poha that showcase the diversity of this beloved dish.

Indore style Indori poha with sev Indore is famous for its unique take on poha, which is topped with crunchy sev. This version is usually garnished with fresh coriander and pomegranate seeds for a burst of color and flavor. The addition of sev gives an extra crunch, making it an irresistible morning snack. Indori poha is usually served with a side of jalebi, making it a perfect sweet and savory combination.

Maharashtra style Kanda poha from Maharashtra Kanda poha is a popular Maharashtrian breakfast made with onions (kanda) and turmeric for color. This version is usually garnished with fresh coconut and coriander leaves, which add to its aroma and taste. Kanda poha is usually served with a wedge of lemon to add tanginess, making it a complete meal for those who love simple, yet flavorful food.

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Jodhpur style Jodhpur's spicy poha In Jodhpur, poha is known for its spiciness, courtesy of the generous use of green chilies and red chili powder. This version is usually topped with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and other ingredients, which add to the texture and flavor profile. The spicy kick makes it a favorite among those who love bold flavors in their breakfast dishes.

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Ahmedabad style Ahmedabad's sweet-sour poha Ahmedabad has its own sweet-sour version of poha, which uses sugar along with lemon juice to balance the flavors beautifully. This style uses peanuts for added crunchiness, while green chilies give just the right amount of heat, without overpowering the sweetness or tanginess from the sugar or lemon juice, respectively.