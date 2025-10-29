Poha jalebi: The perfect breakfast for your mornings
What's the story
Poha jalebi is a popular breakfast combination. Poha, a flattened rice dish, is usually prepared with turmeric, mustard seeds, and peanuts. Jalebi, on the other hand, is a sweet made from fermented batter and fried in circular shapes, soaked in sugar syrup. Together, they make for a balanced meal with flavors of savory and sweet.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for poha
To make poha, you will need flattened rice (poha), turmeric powder, mustard seeds, green chilies, peanuts, curry leaves, salt, and lemon juice. These ingredients come together to create a light yet flavorful dish. The peanuts add crunchiness while the turmeric gives it a beautiful color.
Preparation
Preparing the perfect poha
Start by rinsing the poha in water until it softens. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds until they crackle. Add green chilies and curry leaves for flavor. Add turmeric powder followed by the soaked poha. Mix well so that the poha gets evenly coated with the spices. Add salt to taste and finish with lemon juice for tanginess.
Sweet treat
Making homemade jalebi
To make jalebi at home, make a batter using all-purpose flour and yogurt. Let it ferment for a few hours. Heat oil in a deep pan for frying. Pipe the batter into spiral shapes in hot oil until golden brown. Soak them in warm sugar syrup after frying.
Tips
Serving suggestions
Serve poha hot with garnished coriander leaves on top for freshness. Pair it with crispy jalebis on the side or as dessert after finishing your savory dish. This simplicity and taste combination works well during festivals or special occasions when you want something traditional yet delightful.