Poha jalebi: The perfect breakfast for your mornings

Poha jalebi is a popular breakfast combination. Poha, a flattened rice dish, is usually prepared with turmeric, mustard seeds, and peanuts. Jalebi, on the other hand, is a sweet made from fermented batter and fried in circular shapes, soaked in sugar syrup. Together, they make for a balanced meal with flavors of savory and sweet.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for poha To make poha, you will need flattened rice (poha), turmeric powder, mustard seeds, green chilies, peanuts, curry leaves, salt, and lemon juice. These ingredients come together to create a light yet flavorful dish. The peanuts add crunchiness while the turmeric gives it a beautiful color.

Preparation Preparing the perfect poha Start by rinsing the poha in water until it softens. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds until they crackle. Add green chilies and curry leaves for flavor. Add turmeric powder followed by the soaked poha. Mix well so that the poha gets evenly coated with the spices. Add salt to taste and finish with lemon juice for tanginess.

Sweet treat Making homemade jalebi To make jalebi at home, make a batter using all-purpose flour and yogurt. Let it ferment for a few hours. Heat oil in a deep pan for frying. Pipe the batter into spiral shapes in hot oil until golden brown. Soak them in warm sugar syrup after frying.