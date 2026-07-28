Poha with sprouts: A protein-packed breakfast
What's the story
Poha with sprouts is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can give you an instant energy boost. This combination is not just easy to prepare but also loaded with essential nutrients that can keep you energized throughout the morning. The lightness of poha and the added protein from sprouts make it an ideal choice for those looking for a healthy start to the day. Here is how you can make the most of this breakfast combo.
#1
Nutritional benefits of poha
Poha, flattened rice, is a staple in many Indian households. It is low in calories and high in carbohydrates, which gives an instant energy boost without making you feel heavy.
Poha is also rich in iron, which helps in the production of red blood cells and keeps fatigue at bay.
Adding vegetables like peas or carrots can further increase its nutritional value.
#2
Sprouts: A protein powerhouse
Sprouts are germinated seeds packed with protein and other essential nutrients.
They are easy to digest and enhance the absorption of vitamins from other foods.
Adding sprouts to your poha not only enhances its protein content but also adds vitamins A, C, and K. This combination supports muscle repair and boosts your immune system.
#3
Easy preparation tips
To prepare poha with sprouts, rinse the flattened rice until it is soft but not mushy.
Saute onions, green chilies, and turmeric powder in a pan before adding the poha. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.
Finally, add fresh sprouts on top before serving for added crunch and nutrition.
Tip 1
Variations for added flavor
For those who like to experiment with flavors, adding nuts such as almonds or cashews can add a delicious crunch to your poha with sprouts.
A dash of lemon juice can add a refreshing zestiness while enhancing the absorption of iron from the dish.
This way, you can customize your breakfast to suit your taste while still enjoying its health benefits.