Pomegranate v/s cherry: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Pomegranates and cherries are two of the most popular fruits, both of which are known for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. While pomegranates are known for their juicy seeds, cherries are known for their sweet-tart taste. Both fruits offer a variety of health benefits, making them a great addition to any diet. Here is a look at the nutritional profiles of these fruits, and what they can do for your health.
#1
Antioxidant powerhouses
Both pomegranates and cherries are loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for fighting oxidative stress in the body.
Pomegranates are particularly high in punicalagins, which are potent antioxidants.
Cherries have anthocyanins, which give them their deep color, and help reduce inflammation.
Adding either of these fruits to your diet can help boost your antioxidant intake and promote overall health.
#2
Vitamin content comparison
Pomegranates also provide vitamin C, which is essential for the immune system and skin health. They also provide vitamin K, which is important for blood clotting and bone health.
Cherries also provide vitamin C, but are also a good source of vitamin A, which is important for vision and immune function.
Both fruits can help you meet your daily vitamin requirements.
#3
Fiber benefits
Fiber is essential for digestive health, and both pomegranates and cherries are good sources of this nutrient.
Pomegranates provide about four grams of fiber per medium fruit, which helps with digestion and keeps you full.
Cherries provide about three grams per cup, which also helps with regular bowel movements, and may help with weight management.
#4
Caloric content analysis
When it comes to caloric content, pomegranates have around 234 calories per medium fruit, while cherries have about 97 calories per cup.
If you are watching your calorie intake and want to enjoy something sweet without overindulging on calories, cherries make an excellent option.
Pomegranates may be a bit higher in calories, but they also provide more fiber per serving, which may help you feel fuller longer.