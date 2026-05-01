Pomelo: A superfruit you probably didn't know about

Pomelo, the largest citrus fruit, is not just a treat for your taste buds but also a treasure trove of health benefits. Native to Southeast Asia, this fruit is packed with nutrients that can boost your overall well-being. With its sweet and tangy flavor, pomelo can be a delicious addition to your diet. Here are five surprising health benefits of pomelo that might just make you want to add it to your daily intake.

#1 Boosts immune system Pomelos are loaded with vitamin C, an important nutrient for boosting the immune system. Eating vitamin C-rich foods can help protect the body from common illnesses by improving the function of immune cells. A single serving of pomelo can provide more than 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C, making it an excellent choice for those wanting to stay healthy.

#2 Aids digestion Pomelos are also a good source of dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion. Fiber helps in keeping bowel movements regular and preventing constipation. It also promotes a healthy gut by feeding beneficial bacteria in the intestines. Adding pomelo to your diet can help you keep your digestive system healthy and prevent discomfort.

Advertisement

#3 Supports weight management Pomelos are low in calories and high in water content, which makes them an ideal snack for anyone looking to manage their weight. The fiber in pomelos also promotes satiety, or the feeling of fullness, which can help you consume fewer calories throughout the day. Including pomelo in meals or snacks may help you keep your weight in check.

Advertisement

#4 Promotes heart health The potassium content in pomelos is good for heart health, as it helps regulate blood pressure levels. Potassium balances sodium levels in the body, which is essential for keeping blood pressure in check. Eating potassium-rich foods, like pomelos, can promote cardiovascular health by reducing the risk of hypertension.