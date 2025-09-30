5 ponytail hacks everyone should try

The ponytail is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of fashion. It is easy, versatile, and can be dressed up or down for any occasion. However, achieving the perfect ponytail can be tricky at times. Here are some hacks to make your ponytail look more polished and stylish without spending hours in front of the mirror. These simple tricks will help you get a sleek, voluminous ponytail every time.

Tip 1 Use hair ties strategically Using multiple hair ties can give you more control over your ponytail's height and volume. Instead of just one tie at the base, use two or three along the length of your ponytail. This keeps it secure and prevents sagging throughout the day. Plus, matching the hair ties to your hair color can make them blend in seamlessly for a more cohesive look.

Tip 2 Tease for volume If you want to add some volume to your ponytail, teasing is the way to go. Take a small section of hair from underneath the top layer and gently backcomb it with a fine-tooth comb. Smooth over the top layer with a brush to hide any teasing marks. This trick gives you instant lift at the crown without any complicated styling tools.

Tip 3 Incorporate extensions If you want to add length and fullness to your ponytail, clip-in extensions are an easy solution. Simply choose extensions that match your natural hair color and clip them in where you want the extra volume or length. This way, you can have a dramatic change without having to commit to permanent alterations.

Tip 4 Sleek with serum or gel To get that polished look, apply serum or gel along the length of your ponytail before tying it up. These products tame flyaways and give shine, making your hairstyle look more put-together in an instant. Just make sure not to overdo it; a little goes a long way in achieving sleekness without greasiness.