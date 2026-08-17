Love ponytails? Try these 5 stylish twists
What's the story
The ponytail is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of style. It is simple, yet elegant, and can be worn for any occasion. From casual outings to formal events, ponytails can be styled in so many ways to suit your outfit and personality. Here are five versatile ponytail styles that can elevate your look instantly, without any fuss.
Drive 1
Sleek high ponytail
The sleek high ponytail is all about sophistication and elegance.
Perfect for professional settings or formal occasions, this style involves pulling the hair back tightly at the crown of the head.
Use a smoothing serum to tame flyaways, and secure with a strong-hold elastic band.
This look elongates the neck and adds a touch of class to any outfit.
Drive 2
Low side ponytail
The low side ponytail is a relaxed, yet chic option that works well for both casual and semi-formal events.
To achieve this style, gather your hair to one side just above the shoulder, and secure it with an elastic band.
You can add some waves or curls for added texture, making it perfect for brunches or evening gatherings.
Drive 3
Messy ponytail
The messy ponytail is the go-to option for those who want an effortless, laid-back look.
This style is all about volume and texture, without being too neat.
Just gather your hair at any height, give it a little tug at the crown for added lift, and secure it loosely with an elastic band.
This look is perfect for casual outings, or when you want to look stylish without trying too hard.
Drive 4
Braided ponytail
The braided ponytail combines the simplicity of a regular ponytail with the intricacy of braids.
Just braid a section of your hair before tying it into a ponytail at any height you prefer.
This style adds an element of interest to your look while keeping things neat.
Drive 5
Curly ponytail
The curly ponytail is ideal for those who want to add some bounce and volume to their hair.
Just curl sections of your hair before tying them into a ponytail at any height you prefer.
The curls give movement and dimension, making this style perfect for parties or special occasions where you want to make a statement.