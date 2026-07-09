Ponytail palms flourish in bright, indirect light

The easy way to care for a ponytail palm

By Vinita Jain 10:07 am Jul 09, 202610:07 am

What's the story

The ponytail palm, with its unique appearance and low maintenance, makes for an ideal indoor plant. Its ability to thrive in various conditions makes it a favorite among plant lovers. Here's a guide to help you keep your ponytail palm healthy and vibrant. From light requirements to watering schedules, this guide covers everything you need to know to grow this resilient plant indoors.