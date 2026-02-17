Chic ways to style your classic ponytail

The classic ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for students, thanks to its simplicity and versatility. However, there are several ways to jazz up this timeless look, making it perfect for any occasion. Be it a casual day at school or a special event, these creative ponytail ideas can add a touch of flair to your everyday style. Here are some innovative ways to reinvent the classic ponytail.

Tip 1 Braided ponytail twist Incorporating braids into your ponytail can add texture and interest. Start by braiding a section of hair from the front or side before gathering it into a ponytail. This not only keeps hair away from your face but also adds an elegant touch. You can opt for simple three-strand braids or try fishtail braids for a more intricate look.

Tip 2 High ponytail with volume A high ponytail with added volume gives you an energetic and youthful appearance. To achieve this, tease the crown of your head before pulling your hair into a high ponytail. Use a volumizing spray or mousse to maintain the height throughout the day. This style works well with both straight and wavy hair textures.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Low side ponytail elegance For an elegant twist on the traditional ponytail, try a low side ponytail. Gather your hair to one side just below the ear and secure it with an elastic band. This style is perfect for formal occasions or when you want to keep things sophisticated yet simple. Adding soft waves can enhance its charm further.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Messy ponytail casual look The messy ponytail is ideal for those lazy days when you want to look effortlessly chic without too much effort. Just gather your hair into a loose ponytail at mid-height on your head, letting some strands fall out naturally around your face and neck area. This casual look is perfect for everyday wear, giving you a relaxed vibe.