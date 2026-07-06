Meet the crunchy super snack: Popped sorghum
What's the story
Popped sorghum, a versatile whole grain snack, is becoming increasingly popular for its health benefits and unique taste. Unlike its cousin popcorn, sorghum is gluten-free and packed with nutrients, such as fiber, protein, and antioxidants. This makes it an ideal choice for health-conscious snackers. Here are five creative ways to enjoy popped sorghum that will add a delightful twist to your snacking routine.
Sweet treat
Sweet sorghum delight
For those who love sweet snacks, try coating popped sorghum with honey or maple syrup. Lightly drizzle the syrup over the popped grains, and toss them until evenly coated. You can also add a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg for an extra flavor kick. Once coated, let them cool slightly before serving. This sweet version is perfect for satisfying sugar cravings without the guilt.
Herb infusion
Savory herb mix
Transform your popped sorghum into a savory snack by mixing it with your favorite herbs and spices. Start by tossing the popped grains with olive oil or melted butter, then add herbs like rosemary, thyme, or oregano. A pinch of garlic powder or onion powder can add depth of flavor. This herb-infused sorghum makes an excellent accompaniment to soups or salads.
Choco Crunch
Chocolate-covered sorghum bites
For chocolate lovers, chocolate-covered popped sorghum is a must-try. Melt dark chocolate and mix in the popped grains until evenly coated. Spread the mixture on parchment paper to cool and harden into crunchy bites. These chocolate-covered treats are perfect for an indulgent, yet nutritious, snack option.
Spice kick
Spicy popcorn alternative
If you like spicy snacks, try adding chili powder or cayenne pepper to your popped sorghum. Toss the grains in some oil, and add the spices as per your taste. This fiery version is ideal for those who like their snacks with a kick.
Nutty Crunch
Nutty sorghum cluster
Combine popped sorghum with nuts like almonds or cashews for a protein-packed snack option. Mix the grains with chopped nuts, and bind them together using a natural sweetener like agave syrup or honey. Once mixed, press the mixture into clusters, and let them cool before serving. These nutty clusters are perfect for on-the-go snacking.