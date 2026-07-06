Meet the crunchy super snack: Popped sorghum

Sweet treat

Sweet sorghum delight

For those who love sweet snacks, try coating popped sorghum with honey or maple syrup. Lightly drizzle the syrup over the popped grains, and toss them until evenly coated. You can also add a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg for an extra flavor kick. Once coated, let them cool slightly before serving. This sweet version is perfect for satisfying sugar cravings without the guilt.