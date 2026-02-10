Portugal's most beautiful coastal train journeys: A list

Portugal 's coastline is dotted with some of the most beautiful train journeys, offering travelers a unique way to explore the country's natural beauty. These routes not only offer stunning views but also connect some of the most charming towns and cities along the coast. From rugged cliffs to sandy beaches, these train rides give a glimpse of Portugal's diverse landscapes. Here are five coastal train journeys that promise unforgettable experiences for those looking to explore Portugal by rail.

#1 Lisbon to Cascais: A scenic ride The Lisbon to Cascais train ride is a popular choice for those looking to escape the city. The journey takes about 40 minutes and offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and picturesque coastal towns. The route passes through several stops like Estoril, famous for its casino and gardens, before reaching Cascais. This charming town is known for its beautiful beaches and historic sites, making it an ideal day trip destination.

#2 Porto to Pinhao: Douro Valley views The Porto to Pinhao train ride takes you through the heart of the Douro Valley, famous for its terraced vineyards and river views. The four-hour journey offers breathtaking views of rolling hillsides dotted with grapevines. Pinhao is a quaint village where you can explore local wineries or take a leisurely walk along the riverbank. This route is especially popular among enthusiasts wanting to experience Portugal's renowned region.

#3 Faro to Lagos: Algarve adventure The Faro to Lagos train ride is an ideal way to explore Algarve's stunning coastline, famous for its dramatic cliffs and hidden coves. The one-hour journey takes you through several stops, including Albufeira and Portimao, before reaching Lagos. This lively town has a rich history and beautiful beaches, making it a perfect base for exploring Algarve's natural wonders.

#4 Coimbra to Aveiro: Lagoon landscapes The Coimbra to Aveiro train ride takes you through some of Portugal's most beautiful lagoon landscapes. The journey takes about one hour and passes through quaint towns like Mira and Vagos, before reaching Aveiro. Famous for its colorful canals and Art Nouveau architecture, Aveiro is often referred to as "the Venice of Portugal." Visitors can take boat tours or explore local museums here.