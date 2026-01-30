If Portugal trip is on your mind, read this

Portugal is famous for its surfing culture, with many beaches attracting surfers from around the world. However, not all of them live up to the hype. While some spots are always crowded, others are less known but equally thrilling. This article will take you through the overrated Portuguese surfing beaches and some hidden gems that promise an equally exhilarating experience without the crowd.

#1 Ericeira: A crowded hotspot Ericeira is another popular surfing destination in Portugal, famous for its consistent waves and picturesque surroundings. However, it can get extremely crowded during peak seasons, making it hard for surfers to enjoy the waves. The influx of tourists has also led to higher prices in local establishments. While Ericeira is still a great place to surf, those looking for less crowded waters might want to explore other options.

#2 Praia do Norte: Powerful waves but overcrowded Praia do Norte is famous for its powerful waves and is a favorite among experienced surfers. However, the beach is also frequented by tourists who come to watch the big waves crash against the cliffs. The crowd can be overwhelming during peak seasons, making it hard for surfers to find space in the water. While the beach offers thrilling waves, it may not be ideal for those looking for a more peaceful surfing experience.

#3 Hidden gem: Praia da Amado Praia da Amado is a hidden gem in Algarve that offers stunning waves without the crowd. The beach is surrounded by stunning cliffs and offers waves suitable for all levels of surfers. Unlike more popular spots, Praia da Amado remains relatively quiet even during peak seasons. This makes it an ideal choice for those looking for an authentic surfing experience away from the hustle and bustle.

