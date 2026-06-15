How to experience Portugal's olive harvest

Alentejo

Exploring Alentejo's olive groves

Alentejo is famous for its expansive olive groves and rich agricultural heritage. The region's climate is perfect for olive cultivation, resulting in some of the finest oils in the world. Visitors can take guided tours of local farms, where they can learn about traditional harvesting methods, and even participate in the process themselves. The experience offers a hands-on understanding of how olives are transformed into oil.