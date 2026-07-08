You must try these sweet treats in Portugal

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Alfarroba cake with nuts

Alfarroba cake with nuts is a classic Portuguese dessert that combines the rich taste of alfarroba with crunchy nuts, such as almonds or walnuts. The cake is moist and has a deep flavor, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The nuts add texture and enhance the natural sweetness of the alfarroba, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a healthier dessert option.