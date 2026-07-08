You must try these sweet treats in Portugal
What's the story
Alfarroba, or carob, is a versatile ingredient widely used in Portuguese desserts. It has a sweet, chocolate-like flavor, which makes it an ideal substitute for traditional sweeteners. In Portugal, alfarroba is used to prepare a range of delectable treats that are both tasty and healthy. Here are five Portuguese desserts that highlight the unique qualities of alfarroba.
#1
Alfarroba cake with nuts
Alfarroba cake with nuts is a classic Portuguese dessert that combines the rich taste of alfarroba with crunchy nuts, such as almonds or walnuts. The cake is moist and has a deep flavor, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The nuts add texture and enhance the natural sweetness of the alfarroba, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a healthier dessert option.
#2
Alfarroba mousse delight
Alfarroba mousse delight is a creamy dessert that uses alfarroba powder to create its distinct flavor. This light and airy mousse is perfect for anyone who loves chocolatey desserts but wants to cut down on sugar. The alfarroba gives the mousse its sweetness without the added calories of regular sugars, making it an indulgent treat without the guilt.
#3
Traditional alfarroba cookies
Traditional alfarroba cookies are a staple in Portuguese bakeries. These cookies are made with alfarroba flour, which gives them a unique taste and texture. They are usually crisp on the outside, and chewy on the inside, making them perfect for snacking or pairing with tea or coffee. The natural sweetness of alfarroba makes these cookies an irresistible treat.
#4
Alfarroba ice cream indulgence
Alfarroba ice cream indulgence is another way to enjoy this versatile ingredient in dessert form. Creamy and rich, this ice cream captures the essence of alfarroba while providing a refreshing treat on warm days. It can be enjoyed on its own or as part of an elaborate dessert spread at gatherings or celebrations.
Tip 1
Alfarroba tart with fruits
Alfarroba tart with fruits combines fresh seasonal fruits with a smooth filling made from ground carobs (alfarrob). This tart offers a balanced combination of flavors, with the sweetness of fruits, and the earthy notes of alfarrob. It is a perfect option for those who want to relish the natural sweetness of fruits without any artificial sweeteners.