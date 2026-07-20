5 birdwatching spots you can't miss in Portugal
What's the story
Portugal is home to some of the most diverse birding spots in Europe, making it a paradise for birdwatching enthusiasts. From the rugged cliffs of Algarve to the lush forests of Madeira, Portugal has a number of habitats that host a variety of avian species. Here are five birding spots that promise unforgettable experiences for both amateur and seasoned birdwatchers.
#1
Algarve's coastal cliffs
The Algarve region is famous for its stunning coastal cliffs and rich birdlife. The area is a hotspot for seabirds such as puffins and kittiwakes.
The cliffs offer an ideal vantage point to watch these birds in their natural habitat.
The mild climate of the region makes it an all-year-round destination for birdwatchers. Spring and autumn are especially great, as migratory species pass through.
#2
Madeira's Laurel forests
Madeira's laurel forests are a UNESCO World Heritage site and home to some of Europe's rarest birds.
The forests provide a lush habitat for species like the Trocaz pigeon and the Madeiran long-toed pigeon.
Birdwatchers can explore various trails through these ancient woods, spotting unique flora and fauna along the way.
The best time to visit is during spring, when many birds are nesting.
#3
Tejo River estuary
The Tejo River Estuary is one of Europe's most important wetlands, attracting thousands of migratory birds every year.
The estuary is home to flamingos, spoonbills, and various waders that feed on its rich mudflats.
Birdwatching hides are scattered around the area, allowing visitors to observe these birds without disturbing them.
Autumn is particularly good, as migratory flocks gather here before heading south.
#4
Peneda-Geres National Park
Peneda-Geres National Park provides a diverse range of habitats, from mountains to rivers, making it ideal for various bird species.
Eagles, vultures, and other raptors soar high above this stunning landscape, while smaller songbirds fill its valleys with music all year round.
Summer months are ideal for spotting nesting birds amid lush greenery.
#5
Ria Formosa Natural Park
Ria Formosa Natural Park is famous for its beautiful lagoons, which are teeming with life, including countless shorebirds. These make it a must-visit for anyone interested in ornithology.
The park also has a number of trails, where you can enjoy guided tours to learn more about the local ecosystem.
This is especially popular during the winter months, when migratory species flock to this safe haven, away from harsher climates elsewhere in Europe.