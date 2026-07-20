5 birdwatching spots you can't miss in Portugal

The Algarve region is famous for its stunning coastal cliffs and rich birdlife. The area is a hotspot for seabirds such as puffins and kittiwakes.

The cliffs offer an ideal vantage point to watch these birds in their natural habitat.

The mild climate of the region makes it an all-year-round destination for birdwatchers. Spring and autumn are especially great, as migratory species pass through.