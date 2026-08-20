Interesting ways to use pottery in your decor
What's the story
African pottery is known for its unique designs and cultural significance. The traditional art form has been inspiring home decor enthusiasts across the globe. By adding elements of African pottery, you can create a vibrant and culturally rich atmosphere in your home. Here are five creative ways to incorporate African pottery into your decor, each adding a distinct touch to your living space.
Tip 1
Use pottery as planters
African pottery can also be used as planters to bring a touch of nature indoors.
The earthy tones and intricate patterns of these pots complement the greenery of plants beautifully.
You can use larger pots for floor plants, or smaller ones for succulents on shelves or windowsills.
This not only adds visual interest, but also connects your home with the natural world.
Tip 2
Create a focal point with vases
Vases made from African pottery can serve as stunning focal points in any room.
Their bold designs draw attention and spark conversation among guests.
Place them on mantels, side tables, or entryways, filled with fresh flowers or kept empty for their artistic value alone.
Their presence elevates the aesthetic appeal of your space.
Tip 3
Incorporate pottery bowls for storage
Functional yet decorative, African pottery bowls can be used for storage solutions around the house.
Use them to hold keys by the door, organize small items on a desk, or even serve as fruit bowls in the kitchen.
The craftsmanship involved in making these bowls adds character while serving practical purposes efficiently.
Tip 4
Display traditional masks as wall art
Traditional masks from Africa make for striking wall art when displayed alongside other decorative pieces, or as standalone features on walls.
These masks are not just visually captivating, but also steeped in history and meaning from various African cultures.
This makes them perfect additions that enhance both cultural appreciation and artistic expression within your home environment.
Tip 5
Mix modern with traditional designs
Combining modern decor elements with traditional African pottery creates an eclectic, yet harmonious, look at home interiors.
Pair sleek furniture with textured pots or use contemporary lighting fixtures above rustic ceramic pieces.
This juxtaposition highlights both styles without overpowering one another.
It results in balanced spaces that reflect personal taste while honoring timeless artistry traditions found throughout Africa's diverse regions.