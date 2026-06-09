Try these sorghum breakfast recipes
What's the story
Jowar, or sorghum, is a versatile grain that makes an excellent breakfast option for those looking for a gluten-free diet. Packed with nutrients, jowar can be added to your morning routine in various ways. It is rich in fiber, protein, and essential minerals like iron and magnesium. Adding jowar to your breakfast can help you maintain energy levels throughout the day while enjoying its health benefits.
Dish 1
Jowar porridge for a nutritious start
Jowar porridge is an easy and filling breakfast option. To make it, cook jowar flour with water or milk until it reaches a creamy consistency. You can sweeten it with honey or add fruits like bananas, or berries for flavor. This porridge is high in dietary fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you full for longer.
Dish 2
Jowar pancakes: A tasty alternative
Jowar pancakes make a delicious alternative to regular wheat-based pancakes. Simply mix jowar flour with water or milk, add a pinch of salt, and cook on a skillet like regular pancakes. Top them with fresh fruits or nuts for added taste and nutrition. These pancakes are not only gluten-free, but also provide essential nutrients like iron and calcium.
Dish 3
Jowar upma: A savory option
For those who prefer savory breakfasts, jowar upma is an excellent choice. Roast jowar grains until golden brown, then cook them with vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers. Season with spices like mustard seeds and turmeric for flavor. This dish gives you a hearty meal that is packed with vitamins and minerals.
Dish 4
Jowar idli: Steamed goodness
Jowar idli is another healthy option for breakfast lovers. Soak jowar grains overnight, grind them into a smooth batter, and steam them in idli molds until fluffy. Serve these steamed cakes with coconut chutney or sambar for a delicious meal. Jowar idlis are light on the stomach but high on nutrition, making them perfect for those watching their gluten intake.