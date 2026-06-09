Add sorghum to your breakfast

Try these sorghum breakfast recipes

By Simran Jeet 09:56 am Jun 09, 202609:56 am

What's the story

Jowar, or sorghum, is a versatile grain that makes an excellent breakfast option for those looking for a gluten-free diet. Packed with nutrients, jowar can be added to your morning routine in various ways. It is rich in fiber, protein, and essential minerals like iron and magnesium. Adding jowar to your breakfast can help you maintain energy levels throughout the day while enjoying its health benefits.