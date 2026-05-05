Power walking v/s trampoline jumping: Which burns more calories?

Power walking and trampoline jumping are two popular forms of exercise that promise calorie-burning benefits. While power walking is a low-impact aerobic exercise, trampoline jumping is a fun, high-intensity workout. Both have their own advantages and can be chosen depending on personal preferences and fitness goals. Here's a look at the calorie-burning potential of power walking and trampoline jumping to help you make an informed choice.

#1 Calorie burn in power walking Power walking is a brisk form of walking with an increased pace, usually around four to 5 miles per hour. It engages multiple muscle groups and increases heart rate, leading to a significant calorie burn. On average, a 155-pound person can burn about 140 calories in 30 minutes of power walking at a moderate pace. The intensity can be increased by adding hills or varying the terrain.

#2 Trampoline jumping intensity levels Trampoline jumping is a fun way to get your heart pumping while burning calories. The intensity of trampoline jumping can vary depending on how vigorously you jump and the duration of your session. On average, a 155-pound person can burn around 168 calories in 30 minutes of moderate trampoline jumping. Higher intensity sessions or incorporating tricks can increase this number further.

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#3 Impact on joints and muscles Both power walking and trampoline jumping are low-impact exercises that are easier on the joints than high-impact activities such as running. Power walking provides a steady rhythm that strengthens leg muscles without putting too much pressure on joints. Trampoline jumping works on different muscle groups as you bounce up and down, improving balance and coordination while being gentle on your knees and ankles.

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