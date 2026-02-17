PPF v/s FD: Which is better for your savings?

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Fixed Deposits (FDs) are two of the most popular investment options in India. Both offer guaranteed returns but differ in terms of tenure, liquidity, and risk. While PPF is a long-term investment with tax benefits, FDs offer flexibility in terms of tenure. Knowing the pros and cons of both can help you make informed investment decisions depending on your financial goals.

#1 Understanding PPF: Long-term benefits PPF is a government-backed savings scheme with a minimum tenure of 15 years. It offers attractive interest rates (currently around 7.1% per annum) and the interest earned is tax-free. You can invest a minimum of ₹500 up to ₹1.5 lakh per financial year. The long lock-in period makes PPF ideal for those looking for long-term wealth creation without any market risks.

#2 Fixed deposits: Flexibility and security FDs are offered by banks and financial institutions for varying tenures, usually from seven days to 10 years or more. They provide fixed interest rates (ranging from 6% to 8% per annum depending on the bank and tenure) and are less risky than market-linked investments. FDs also allow premature withdrawals (usually with a penalty), making them more flexible than PPFs.

#3 Tax implications: Comparing tax benefits While both PPF and FD provide tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, only PPF has tax-free maturity proceeds. The interest earned on FDs is taxable as per your income tax slab unless you invest in tax-saving FDs with a lock-in period of five years. This difference makes PPF more attractive for those looking for tax-efficient long-term investments.

