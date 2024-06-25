In brief Simplifying... In brief Princess Diana's family home, a historic Mayfair townhouse, is up for sale after 22 years.

The four-storey property, previously owned by art collectors Alan and Mary Hobart, boasts a cream-stucco exterior, a south-facing roof terrace, patios, a private garage, and multiple bedroom suites.

Princess Diana's family home hits the market after 22 years

What's the story A London townhouse, previously owned by Princess Diana's father and stepmother, is up for sale for the first time in over two decades. The property, located in the upscale Mayfair area, carries a price tag of $13.89 million (₹1,15,89,60,765). Peter Wetherell, founder and executive chairman of Wetherell, mentioned that the impressive house located in the heart of Mayfair had come onto the market for the first time in 22 years and had been owned by two prominent individuals.

Property history

Townhouse's history with Princess Diana's family

The four-story townhouse at 24 Farm Street was built in the early 1980s and became associated with Princess Diana in 1990. Her father, Earl Spencer, purchased it as a gift for her stepmother, Countess Raine Spencer. Following Earl Spencer's death in 1992, Countess Spencer assumed full ownership of the property. Wetherell added that during Countess Spencer's ownership, notable figures such as Diana were among the guests.

Ownership transition

Property's transition to the Hobarts and current sale

The property remained under Countess Spencer's ownership until the early 2000s when she relocated to a mansion flat. It was then sold to art collectors Alan and Mary Hobart. Following their deaths in 2021 and early 2024 respectively, the property is now being sold by their executors. Wetherell and Chestertons are managing the listing of this historic townhouse.

Property features

Features of the historic Mayfair townhouse

The townhouse features a cream-stucco exterior with sash windows, a south-facing roof terrace, patios, and a private garage in an underground car park. The garage is included in the listing as a separate entity. The property also boasts a drawing room and library, three bedroom suites — two on the second floor and one on the top floor — all with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in dressing rooms. Multiple street entrances add to its appeal.

High standards

Mayfair residence with aristocratic history

Spread across four storeys connected by a lift, the ground floor boasts a spacious reception hall and dining room, alongside an eat-in kitchen that opens onto a patio. Danish Arif, head of Mayfair sales at Chestertons, remarked that the house is equipped and decorated to a high standard. He anticipated significant interest in the property from discerning buyers globally due to its aristocratic and royal connections, describing it as a trophy home with an illustrious history.