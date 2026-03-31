Jhalmuri: All about Kolkata's iconic puffed rice snack

Kolkata 's breakfast is incomplete without the iconic jhalmuri, a spicy puffed rice mix. This quick snack is a staple for many in the city, thanks to its delicious combination of textures and flavors. Jhalmuri is not just filling but also super easy to make, making it the perfect option for those who want a quick morning bite. Here's all about this delightful dish.

#1 Ingredients that pack a punch The key ingredients of jhalmuri are puffed rice, mustard oil, peanuts, green chilies, onions, tomatoes, and a mix of spices. Each ingredient adds to the unique taste of this dish. Mustard oil gives it a distinct aroma, while peanuts add a crunch. Green chilies give the heat, and onions and tomatoes add freshness.

#2 The art of preparation Preparing jhalmuri is simple but requires some skill to get the right balance of flavors. First, puffed rice is mixed with chopped onions and tomatoes. Then, mustard oil is drizzled over it before adding salt and spices, like turmeric or red chili powder, for extra flavor. Finally, green chilies are added according to taste preference.

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#3 Variations across Kolkata While traditional jhalmuri remains popular, several variations have emerged across Kolkata's streets. Some vendors add sev or bhujia for extra crunchiness, while others include diced cucumbers or carrots for added nutrition, without compromising on taste. Each variation reflects local preferences and available ingredients, showcasing the dish's versatility.

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