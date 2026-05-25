5 tasty ways to cook with pumpkin and sage

Pumpkin and sage make a classic combination that can elevate the taste of any savory dish. The sweetness of pumpkin and the earthy flavor of sage create a beautiful balance, making them ideal for soups, stews, and roasted vegetables. Here is how you can use this combination in your kitchen to add depth and richness to your meals.

Dish 1 Roasted pumpkin with sage Roasting pumpkin with sage is an easy way to bring out the natural sweetness of the pumpkin. Cut the pumpkin into cubes, toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and fresh sage leaves. Roast in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius for about 25 minutes until tender. This dish can be served as a side or added to salads for an extra layer of flavor.

Dish 2 Pumpkin soup infused with sage A creamy pumpkin soup infused with sage is perfect for chilly days. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced pumpkin and vegetable broth, and simmer until the pumpkin is soft. Blend until smooth before stirring in chopped fresh sage leaves. This soup can be garnished with pumpkin seeds or croutons for added texture.

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Dish 3 Sage-infused pumpkin pasta sauce For a unique twist on pasta sauce, try making a sage-infused pumpkin sauce. Cook pasta according to package instructions. In another pan, combine canned pumpkin puree with heavy cream or coconut milk over medium heat. Stir in grated Parmesan cheese, if desired, along with chopped fresh sage leaves. Toss the cooked pasta in this creamy sauce for a comforting meal.

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