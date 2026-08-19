Add sage to your pumpkin dishes for extra flavor

A creamy pumpkin soup with sage is a warm hug in a bowl.

Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced pumpkin, vegetable broth, and fresh sage leaves.

Simmer until the pumpkin is tender, then blend until smooth. Stir in coconut milk for creaminess, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish with crispy sage leaves for an added crunch.