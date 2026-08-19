Add sage to your pumpkin dishes for extra flavor
What's the story
Pumpkin and sage are a classic autumnal combination that brings out the best of seasonal flavors. The sweetness of pumpkin and the earthy notes of sage make for a perfect match, ideal for creating comforting and delicious dishes. From soups to pastas, this duo can be used in a variety of recipes that highlight their unique qualities. Here are five delightful ways to enjoy pumpkin and sage this season.
Dish 1
Creamy pumpkin soup with sage
A creamy pumpkin soup with sage is a warm hug in a bowl.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced pumpkin, vegetable broth, and fresh sage leaves.
Simmer until the pumpkin is tender, then blend until smooth. Stir in coconut milk for creaminess, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish with crispy sage leaves for an added crunch.
Dish 2
Sage-infused pumpkin risotto
For a comforting risotto, cook arborio rice slowly in vegetable broth, adding it gradually.
In a separate pan, sauté chopped onions and fresh sage leaves in butter until fragrant.
Add the rice to this mixture, along with roasted pumpkin cubes. Stir continuously until the rice absorbs the broth and reaches a creamy consistency.
Finish off with grated Parmesan cheese for richness.
Dish 3
Pumpkin sage pasta delight
Pumpkin sage pasta is an easy, flavorful dish. Cook your favorite pasta as per package instructions.
In another pan, melt butter over medium heat, and add minced garlic and chopped fresh sage leaves until aromatic but not browned.
Toss in roasted pumpkin puree with the pasta, mixing well before serving hot with grated Parmesan cheese on top.
Dish 4
Savory pumpkin sage bread
Baking savory bread with pumpkin puree and finely chopped sage leaves gives you an aromatic treat.
Mix flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and spices like cinnamon or nutmeg in one bowl.
In another, mix wet ingredients: milk or yogurt, vegetable oil, pumpkin puree, and the chopped fresh herbs.
Combine both to form a dough. Shape it into a loaf, and bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 45 minutes to an hour, until golden brown.
Dish 5
Roasted vegetables with pumpkin sage glaze
Roasting seasonal vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and Brussels sprouts with a pumpkin-sage glaze adds a depth of flavor.
Mix olive oil, maple syrup, pumpkin puree, and finely chopped sage leaves in a bowl.
Toss the vegetables in this mixture, spread on a baking sheet, and roast at 200 degrees Celsius (400 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 30 minutes, turning halfway through.