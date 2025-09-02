Pumpkin seeds for breakfast: 5 ideas

Pumpkin seeds make a healthy addition to breakfast, contributing to heart health. They are loaded with magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants. These seeds may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Adding pumpkin seeds to your morning meal can be an effortless way to improve your heart health. Here are some easy but effective ways to add pumpkin seeds to your breakfast regimen.

Tip 1 Pumpkin seed smoothie bowl A smoothie bowl with pumpkin seeds is the perfect refreshing start to the day. Blend bananas, spinach, and almond milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and some sliced fruits like strawberries or blueberries. This combination gives you fiber and essential nutrients that support heart health.

Tip 2 Overnight oats with pumpkin seeds Overnight oats are a savior for busy mornings. Just mix rolled oats with almond milk or yogurt in a jar. Toss in a tablespoon of pumpkin seeds along with honey or maple syrup for sweetness. Let it sit overnight in the fridge. In the morning, dig into this heart-healthy breakfast topped with fresh berries.

Tip 3 Avocado toast topped with pumpkin seeds Avocado toast is a popular choice that can be enhanced by adding pumpkin seeds. Mash avocado on whole-grain bread and sprinkle generously with pumpkin seeds for added crunch and nutrition. The healthy fats from avocado, combined with the nutrients from pumpkin seeds, make this an excellent option for maintaining heart health.

Tip 4 Yogurt parfait layered with pumpkin seeds For a healthy start, layer Greek yogurt with granola, fresh fruits like kiwi or mangoes, and a generous sprinkle of pumpkin seeds, in a glass or bowl. This aesthetically pleasing parfait not only tempts the taste buds but also offers probiotics from the yogurt and the heart-healthy goodness of pumpkin seeds, making it a perfect option for a wholesome breakfast.