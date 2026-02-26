Start your mornings with pumpkin-seed parfait

A pumpkin-seed parfait makes for a heart-healthy, low-calorie breakfast option. The combination of pumpkin seeds with yogurt and fruits makes for a nutrient-rich meal that can help you start your day on a healthy note. Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats, which promote heart health. Adding them to your breakfast can be an easy way to boost your nutrition without adding too many calories.

#1 Nutritional benefits of pumpkin seeds Pumpkin seeds are loaded with nutrients that are good for your heart. They are a great source of magnesium, which helps regulate blood pressure and keep your heart healthy. Zinc in pumpkin seeds is essential for immune function and cell growth. The healthy fats in pumpkin seeds can reduce bad cholesterol levels, making them an ideal addition to a heart-healthy diet.

#2 Combining yogurt for added protein Adding yogurt to your pumpkin seeds parfait gives you a dose of protein to keep you full longer. Greek yogurt, in particular, is high in protein and low in calories, making it perfect for those looking to maintain or lose weight. The protein from yogurt helps repair muscles and keeps you energized throughout the morning.

#3 Adding fruits for natural sweetness Adding fresh fruits like berries or bananas to your parfait not only makes it naturally sweet but also adds more vitamins and antioxidants. Berries are especially rich in antioxidants that fight inflammation and promote cardiovascular health. Bananas add potassium, which is important for keeping blood pressure levels in check.

