Pumpkin seeds pesto + pasta: 5 recipes to try

Pumpkin seeds pesto is a delicious twist on the classic Italian sauce. It adds a nutty flavor and is rich in magnesium, iron, and zinc. This pesto is perfect for pasta lovers looking for something new. Here are five creative pasta recipes featuring pumpkin seeds pesto, giving you a unique taste and nutritional boost.

Dish 1 Spaghetti with pumpkin seeds pesto Spaghetti with pumpkin seeds pesto is a simple yet flavorful dish. Toss cooked spaghetti with the pesto for an easy meal. The nutty flavor of pumpkin seeds complements the pasta well. Add cherry tomatoes and arugula for freshness and color. This dish is quick to prepare and perfect for busy weeknights.

Dish 2 Penne arrabbiata with pumpkin seeds pesto Penne arrabbiata gets a unique twist with pumpkin seeds pesto. The spicy tomato sauce pairs well with the nutty pesto, creating a balanced flavor profile. Top the dish with grated Parmesan cheese and fresh basil leaves for added richness and aroma. This recipe is ideal for those who love bold flavors.

Dish 3 Fettuccine Alfredo with pumpkin seeds pesto Fettuccine Alfredo becomes even creamier when combined with pumpkin seeds pesto. The rich Alfredo sauce mixed with the nutty pesto creates a luxurious texture that coats each strand of pasta beautifully. Garnish it with toasted pumpkin seeds and parsley to enhance its visual appeal and taste.

Dish 4 Linguine primavera with pumpkin seeds pesto Linguine primavera takes on new life when tossed in pumpkin seeds pesto instead of traditional olive oil or butter-based dressings. This version adds depth to seasonal vegetables like zucchini, bell peppers, or asparagus while keeping it light yet satisfying—perfect as an elegant dinner option or lunch delight.