Ugandan pumpkin shoot stew is a hearty dish that combines the earthy taste of pumpkin shoots

5 delicious dishes made with pumpkin shoots

By Vinita Jain 04:34 pm Jul 07, 202604:34 pm

What's the story

Pumpkin shoots, the tender young leaves and stems of the pumpkin plant, are a staple in many African cuisines. They are packed with nutrients and lend a unique flavor to dishes. Here are five traditional African recipes that use pumpkin shoots, giving you a taste of the continent's rich culinary heritage. These recipes highlight the versatility of pumpkin shoots in creating delicious, nutritious meals.