Where to eat the best poha in Pune

Pune 's breakfast scene is incomplete without poha, a light and delicious dish. The city has a number of places serving this Maharashtrian classic, each with its own twist. Be it the traditional version or something with a modern twist, Pune's poha spots have something for everyone. Here's a list of some must-visit places for poha lovers in Pune.

#1 Traditional flavors at Chitale Bandhu Chitale Bandhu is famous for its authentic Maharashtrian breakfast options. Their poha is made with flattened rice, turmeric, mustard seeds, and a hint of sugar. Served with sev and garnished with fresh coriander leaves, this place gives you the traditional taste of Pune's breakfast culture.

#2 Modern twist at Cafe Goodluck Cafe Goodluck is a popular spot among youngsters and families alike. Their version of poha has a modern twist with the addition of peanuts for crunchiness. The place is also known for its filter coffee, making it an ideal place for those who want to enjoy a hearty breakfast with friends or family.

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#3 Budget-friendly option at Shivaji Nagar For those on a budget but not willing to compromise on taste, Shivaji Nagar has some of the best street-side stalls serving delicious poha at throwaway prices. These stalls serve fresh and hot poha, garnished with onions and lemon wedges, giving you an authentic street food experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

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