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Where to eat the best poha in Pune
Chitale Bandhu is famous for its authentic Maharashtrian breakfast options

Where to eat the best poha in Pune

By Vinita Jain
May 18, 2026
10:08 am
What's the story

Pune's breakfast scene is incomplete without poha, a light and delicious dish. The city has a number of places serving this Maharashtrian classic, each with its own twist. Be it the traditional version or something with a modern twist, Pune's poha spots have something for everyone. Here's a list of some must-visit places for poha lovers in Pune.

#1

Traditional flavors at Chitale Bandhu

Chitale Bandhu is famous for its authentic Maharashtrian breakfast options. Their poha is made with flattened rice, turmeric, mustard seeds, and a hint of sugar. Served with sev and garnished with fresh coriander leaves, this place gives you the traditional taste of Pune's breakfast culture.

#2

Modern twist at Cafe Goodluck

Cafe Goodluck is a popular spot among youngsters and families alike. Their version of poha has a modern twist with the addition of peanuts for crunchiness. The place is also known for its filter coffee, making it an ideal place for those who want to enjoy a hearty breakfast with friends or family.

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#3

Budget-friendly option at Shivaji Nagar

For those on a budget but not willing to compromise on taste, Shivaji Nagar has some of the best street-side stalls serving delicious poha at throwaway prices. These stalls serve fresh and hot poha, garnished with onions and lemon wedges, giving you an authentic street food experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

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#4

Health-conscious choice at Veg Bistro

Veg Bistro caters to health-conscious people looking for lighter breakfast options. Their special version of poha is made with less oil and more vegetables, like carrots and peas. This way, you can enjoy a healthier version of the classic dish without compromising on taste or flavor.

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