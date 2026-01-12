Love puri? These combinations will make you drool further

Puri is a popular Indian breakfast staple, loved for its fluffy texture and versatility. This deep-fried bread can be paired with a variety of dishes to create a hearty meal. From North to South, every region has its own unique puri breakfast combination, making it a favorite across the country. Here are five delicious puri breakfast combinations that showcase the diversity and richness of Indian cuisine.

#1 Aloo puri: A classic favorite Aloo puri is a classic combination that never fails to impress. The soft puris go perfectly with spicy potato curry, making it a popular choice for many. The potatoes are usually cooked with spices like cumin, turmeric, and coriander to give them a rich flavor. This combination is commonly found at street stalls and homes alike, making it an all-time favorite.

#2 Chole puri: A flavorful duo Chole puri is another popular pairing that offers a burst of flavors in every bite. Chole, or chickpeas, are cooked in a tangy and spicy gravy, which goes perfectly with the crispy puris. This combination is especially popular in North India and is often served during festivals or special occasions.

#3 Dal puri: A nutritious option Dal puri is a nutritious option where lentil-stuffed flatbreads are paired with plain puris. The lentils are spiced and stuffed into the dough before frying them into golden-brown puris. This combination not only tastes good but also provides protein from the lentils, making it an ideal breakfast for health-conscious people.

#4 Bhaji puri: A spicy delight Bhaji puri is another spicy delight that features bhaji (vegetable curry) served with crispy puris. The bhaji can be made with various vegetables such as potatoes, peas, or carrots, cooked in aromatic spices to create a flavorful dish. This combination offers an exciting mix of textures and tastes that many love.