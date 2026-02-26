Quick almond chia seed pudding: 5-minute recipe

Almond chia seed pudding is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple dish combines the health benefits of chia seeds with the creamy texture of almond milk, making it an ideal start to the day. Packed with fiber and healthy fats, this pudding can keep you energized and satisfied until your next meal. Here's how you can make this easy breakfast delight.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare almond chia seed pudding, you will need chia seeds, almond milk, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and vanilla extract for flavor. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. The combination of these elements makes sure that the pudding is both nutritious and tasty.

Mixing Mix ingredients properly Start by mixing two tablespoons of chia seeds with one cup of almond milk in a bowl or jar. Add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup and half a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Stir well till all ingredients are combined. This step is important to ensure that the chia seeds absorb the liquid properly.

Advertisement

Setting time Let it sit briefly After mixing, let the mixture sit for about five minutes. During this time, the chia seeds will swell and thicken the pudding. If you want a creamier texture, you can let it sit longer in the refrigerator before serving.

Advertisement

Toppings Add toppings if desired Once your pudding has reached the desired consistency, feel free to add toppings like fresh fruits or nuts for added flavor and nutrition. Berries or sliced bananas work well as they complement the almond flavor without overpowering it.