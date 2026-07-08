Make this honey and almond granola in minutes
What's the story
Creating a healthy breakfast does not have to be time-consuming or complicated. With just five minutes, you can whip up a delicious honey almond granola. This quick recipe is perfect for those busy mornings when you want something nutritious without spending too much time in the kitchen. Using simple ingredients, this granola offers a balanced mix of flavors and textures to kickstart your day.
#1
Gather your ingredients
To prepare this quick granola, you will need rolled oats, honey, sliced almonds, a pinch of salt, and some cinnamon. These ingredients are usually available in most pantries, and they provide a wholesome base for your breakfast. The oats give fiber, while honey adds natural sweetness. Almonds contribute healthy fats and protein, making it a well-rounded meal option.
#2
Mix and heat
Start by mixing rolled oats with sliced almonds in a bowl. Add honey to the mixture, and stir well until everything is coated evenly. Sprinkle some salt and cinnamon over the mixture for added flavor. Transfer the mixture onto a microwave-safe plate or bowl, spreading it evenly.
#3
Microwave for quick cooking
Microwave the mixture on high for about one minute. Stir halfway through to ensure even cooking. This method allows you to quickly toast the oats and almonds without using an oven or stovetop, making it ideal for those short on time.
#4
Cool and serve
After microwaving, let the granola cool slightly before serving it with your choice of milk or yogurt. You can also top it with fresh fruits like berries or bananas for added nutrition and taste. This simple preparation method yields a crunchy granola that can be enjoyed immediately or stored in an airtight container for later use.