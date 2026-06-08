This no-cook pudding is perfect for busy days

#2

Step-by-step preparation guide

Start by mashing one ripe banana in a bowl until smooth. Add two tablespoons of chia seeds to the mashed banana. Pour in 0.5 cup of milk or plant-based alternative, and mix well until everything is combined. If you want, add one teaspoon of honey or maple syrup for extra sweetness. Let the mixture sit for five minutes so that the chia seeds can absorb liquid and thicken the pudding.