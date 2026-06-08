This no-cook pudding is perfect for busy days
What's the story
Banana chia seed pudding is a nutritious and quick breakfast option that takes just five minutes to prepare. This simple dish combines the natural sweetness of bananas with the health benefits of chia seeds, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a healthy start to the day. With minimal ingredients and preparation time, this pudding can be easily incorporated into busy morning routines.
#1
Ingredients needed for preparation
To prepare banana chia seed pudding, you need ripe bananas, chia seeds, milk or plant-based alternative, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores, and provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fiber, and healthy fats. The bananas give natural sweetness, while chia seeds add protein and omega-3 fatty acids.
#2
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by mashing one ripe banana in a bowl until smooth. Add two tablespoons of chia seeds to the mashed banana. Pour in 0.5 cup of milk or plant-based alternative, and mix well until everything is combined. If you want, add one teaspoon of honey or maple syrup for extra sweetness. Let the mixture sit for five minutes so that the chia seeds can absorb liquid and thicken the pudding.
#3
Nutritional benefits of chia seeds
Chia seeds are packed with nutrients that promote good health. They are high in fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you full for longer. Chia seeds are also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health. Plus, they are loaded with antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body.
Tip 1
Tips for enhancing flavor
To take your banana chia seed pudding up a notch, you can add toppings like fresh berries or sliced almonds for added texture and flavor. A pinch of cinnamon can also add warmth without overpowering the natural taste of bananas. Experimenting with different fruits, like strawberries or mangoes, can give you new flavor profiles while keeping the basic recipe intact.