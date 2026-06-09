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How to make chia berry parfait

By Simran Jeet 09:12 am Jun 09, 202609:12 am

What's the story

A chia berry parfait is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple meal combines the health benefits of chia seeds with the natural sweetness of berries, making it a perfect start to your day. Packed with fiber, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, this parfait is ideal for those looking to maintain a balanced diet without spending too much time in the kitchen.