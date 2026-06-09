How to make chia berry parfait
What's the story
A chia berry parfait is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple meal combines the health benefits of chia seeds with the natural sweetness of berries, making it a perfect start to your day. Packed with fiber, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, this parfait is ideal for those looking to maintain a balanced diet without spending too much time in the kitchen.
#1
Benefits of chia seeds
Chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. They absorb water and form a gel-like consistency, which helps keep you full for longer. The high fiber content aids digestion and supports gut health. Chia seeds are also rich in calcium and magnesium, which are important for bone health.
#2
Choosing the right berries
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. They are low in calories but high in vitamins C and K. When selecting berries for your parfait, go for fresh or frozen ones without added sugars to keep it healthy.
#3
Assembling your parfait quickly
To make your parfait, start by mixing one tablespoon of chia seeds with 1/2 cup of milk or plant-based alternative. Stir well, and let it sit for a couple of minutes until it thickens slightly. Layer the chia mixture with your choice of berries in a glass or bowl. Repeat layers as desired.
Tip 1
Tips for customization
Customize your parfait by adding toppings like nuts or seeds for extra crunch and nutrition. A drizzle of honey or maple syrup can add sweetness if desired. Experiment with different types of milk, such as almond or coconut, to find what you like best while keeping it dairy-free if needed.