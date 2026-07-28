5-minute chickpea salad for busy days
What's the story
A quick five-minute chickpea salad with thyme and cherry tomatoes is the perfect meal for those busy days when you do not want to compromise on nutrition. This simple, yet delicious, salad combines the goodness of chickpeas with the freshness of cherry tomatoes and aromatic thyme. Packed with protein, fiber, and vitamins, this dish is ideal for a light lunch or a side dish at dinner.
Ingredients
Ingredients you'll need
To make this salad, you'll need canned chickpeas, fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh thyme leaves, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and can be prepared in no time.
The canned chickpeas save time without compromising on nutrition, while fresh cherry tomatoes add sweetness and color.
Preparation
Preparation steps simplified
Start by rinsing the canned chickpeas under cold water to remove excess sodium.
Halve the cherry tomatoes, and add them to a mixing bowl with the chickpeas.
Add freshly picked thyme leaves for an aromatic touch.
Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over the mixture, then season with salt and pepper according to taste.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits highlighted
This salad is loaded with nutrients that promote good health.
Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein and fiber, which help in digestion and keep you full.
Cherry tomatoes provide vitamin C, which is important for the immune system.
Thyme adds antioxidants that protect cells from damage.
Together, these ingredients make a healthy meal option.
Serving tips
Tips for serving suggestions
Serve this salad chilled or at room temperature as a refreshing option during warm weather months.
Pair it with whole-grain bread or pita for added texture, if desired.
For those who enjoy additional flavors, consider adding sliced cucumbers or bell peppers for extra crunchiness without significantly altering preparation time.