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5-minute recipe: Lemon-ginger quinoa parfait

By Simran Jeet 09:59 am Jun 08, 202609:59 am

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A lemon-ginger quinoa parfait is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the refreshing flavors of lemon and ginger with the wholesome goodness of quinoa, making it an ideal choice for those looking to start their day on a healthy note. Packed with protein and fiber, this parfait not only satiates your hunger but also gives you essential nutrients to kickstart your morning.