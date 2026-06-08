5-minute recipe: Lemon-ginger quinoa parfait
What's the story
A lemon-ginger quinoa parfait is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the refreshing flavors of lemon and ginger with the wholesome goodness of quinoa, making it an ideal choice for those looking to start their day on a healthy note. Packed with protein and fiber, this parfait not only satiates your hunger but also gives you essential nutrients to kickstart your morning.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for the parfait
To make this parfait, you will need cooked quinoa, fresh lemon juice, grated ginger, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, Greek yogurt or a plant-based alternative, and some fresh berries for topping. These ingredients come together to create a balanced meal that is both satisfying and energizing.
Quinoa base
Preparing quinoa base
Start by using pre-cooked quinoa to save time. If you do not have any, cook some in advance and store it in the refrigerator. In a bowl, mix the quinoa with fresh lemon juice and grated ginger until well combined. The lemon adds zest, while the ginger gives warmth and spice.
Assembly
Assembling the parfait layers
In a glass or bowl, layer the quinoa mixture with Greek yogurt or its plant-based alternative. Alternate layers of each ingredient until you reach the top. This layering technique not only looks appealing but also ensures that every bite is packed with flavor.
Sweetness & toppings
Adding sweetness and toppings
To add sweetness without overpowering other flavors, drizzle honey or maple syrup over each layer as you assemble your parfait. Finish off by adding fresh berries, like strawberries or blueberries, on top for an extra burst of flavor and nutrition.