5-minute peanut chaat for busy mornings

Peanut chaat is a delicious and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This quick dish combines the crunch of peanuts with fresh vegetables and spices to create a flavorful start to your day. Not only is it easy to make, but it also provides a good mix of protein, healthy fats, and vitamins. Ideal for busy mornings, peanut chaat can be customized according to taste preferences.

#1 Ingredients for a quick peanut chaat To prepare peanut chaat, you will need roasted peanuts, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, lemon juice, salt, and chaat masala. These ingredients come together to give you a burst of flavors in every bite. You can easily find most of these ingredients in your kitchen or local grocery store.

#2 Step-by-step preparation Start by roughly chopping the roasted peanuts into smaller pieces for easy mixing. In a bowl, mix the chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies together. Add the peanuts to this mixture and toss well. Add lemon juice according to taste along with salt and chaat masala for seasoning. Finally, garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves before serving.

#3 Customizing your chaat experience One of the best things about peanut chaat is that you can customize it to your liking. For those who like it spicy, you can add more green chilies or even some red chili powder. If you want a tangier taste, add more lemon juice or even some tamarind chutney for a different flavor profile.