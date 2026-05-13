Quick and healthy: Pear and walnut yogurt bowl

A quick and nutritious breakfast can set the tone for the day. The pear and walnut Greek yogurt bowl is a simple, yet satisfying option. It combines the creamy texture of Greek yogurt with the sweetness of pears, and crunch of walnuts. This dish is not just easy to prepare but also packed with nutrients to kickstart your morning.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for the bowl To prepare this breakfast bowl, you will need one cup of plain Greek yogurt, one ripe pear, a handful of walnuts, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup, if desired. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and make for a balanced meal rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

Preparation Preparation steps to follow Start by peeling and slicing the pear into bite-sized pieces. In a bowl, add the Greek yogurt as the base. Top with the sliced pear for natural sweetness. Then, add the walnuts for crunchiness. If you like it sweeter, drizzle some honey or maple syrup over the top. This simple assembly takes hardly five minutes.

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Nutrition Nutritional benefits explained Greek yogurt is high in protein, which helps keep you full longer than other breakfast options. Pears add dietary fiber that aids digestion while providing vitamins C and K. Walnuts are rich in omega-three fatty acids, which promote heart health. Together, these ingredients make a wholesome meal that supports overall well-being.

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