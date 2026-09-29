Quick and healthy: Quinoa almond energy bites
What's the story
Quinoa almond energy bites are a quick, healthy breakfast option. They combine the protein of quinoa with the healthy fats of almonds. These bites are easy to make and can be stored for days, making them a great grab-and-go option. Perfect for busy mornings, they provide sustained energy without the crash of sugary cereals or pastries.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for energy bites
To make quinoa almond energy bites, you'll need cooked quinoa, almonds, honey or maple syrup, peanut butter or almond butter, and chia seeds.
These ingredients are all easily available and combine to give a nutritious start to the day.
The quinoa gives protein and fiber, while almonds give healthy fats. Sweeteners like honey or maple syrup add natural sweetness without refined sugars.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by cooking the quinoa as per package instructions.
Once cooled, mix it with chopped almonds in a bowl.
Add honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and peanut butter or almond butter for creaminess.
Finally, stir in chia seeds for added nutrition.
Shape the mixture into small balls or bites, and store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of quinoa and almonds
Quinoa is a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, which makes it an excellent source of plant-based protein.
It is also high in fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full.
Almonds are packed with healthy fats that promote heart health, along with vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant.
Together, they make a nutrient-dense breakfast option.
Customization
Tips for customizing your bites
Feel free to customize your energy bites by adding other ingredients, like dried fruits (raisins or cranberries) or seeds (pumpkin or sunflower seeds), for extra flavor and nutrition.
You can also experiment with different nut butters, like cashew butter, if you want to change the taste a bit while keeping the nutritional value intact.