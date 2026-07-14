Make this spiced apple oatmeal in just 5 minutes
What's the story
Spiced apple oatmeal with chia seeds is a quick and healthy breakfast option that takes just five minutes to prepare. This dish combines the goodness of oats, apples, and chia seeds to give you a nutritious start to your day. The spices add warmth and flavor, making it an ideal choice for those busy mornings when you want something satisfying, yet healthy. Here's how you can make this delicious breakfast.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare spiced apple oatmeal, you will need rolled oats, diced apples, chia seeds, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and milk or water.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fiber, and essential nutrients.
Having everything ready beforehand makes the preparation process smoother.
Preparation
Quick cooking method
Start by adding one cup of rolled oats to a bowl.
Add half a cup of diced apples and one tablespoon each of chia seeds, honey, or maple syrup.
Sprinkle half a teaspoon each of cinnamon powder and nutmeg powder over the mixture.
Pour in one cup of milk or water and mix well.
Microwave on high for two minutes until heated through.
Health benefits
Nutritional benefits explained
This oatmeal dish is loaded with dietary fiber from oats and apples, which helps with digestion and keeps you full for longer.
Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health.
The spices not only add flavor but also have antioxidant properties that may help reduce inflammation.
This meal is low in calories but high in essential vitamins and minerals.
Personalization
Tips for customization
Feel free to customize your spiced apple oatmeal according to your taste preferences by adding other fruits, like bananas or berries, for extra sweetness or a nutrition boost.
You can also experiment with different spices, like ginger or cardamom, for variety in flavor profiles over time without altering its basic structure significantly.