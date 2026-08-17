Smoothie lovers, try this tahini-date blend
What's the story
A tahini date smoothie is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This smoothie combines the creamy texture of tahini with the natural sweetness of dates, making it a delicious and satisfying start to your day. With its blend of healthy fats, fiber, and essential nutrients, this smoothie is ideal for those looking for a quick, yet healthy, breakfast option.
Ingredients
Ingredients for the smoothie
To make this smoothie, you will need two tablespoons of tahini, four pitted dates, one banana, one cup of almond milk or any plant-based milk of your choice, and ice cubes (optional).
These ingredients give you a balanced mix of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein.
The dates give natural sweetness without any added sugars.
Preparation
Preparation steps
Start by soaking the dates in warm water for about five minutes to soften them (optional, but recommended for better blending).
In a blender, combine the soaked dates with tahini and banana. Add almond milk gradually until you reach your desired consistency.
Blend until smooth, and add ice cubes if you prefer a chilled smoothie.
Benefits
Nutritional benefits
This tahini date smoothie is packed with nutrients that are good for your health.
Tahini is rich in healthy fats that promote heart health and provide energy.
Dates are high in fiber, which helps digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable.
Bananas provide potassium, which is good for muscle function and hydration.
Tips
Tips for customization
You can customize this smoothie by adding other fruits like berries or mangoes for added flavor and nutrition.
For an extra protein boost, consider adding a scoop of plant-based protein powder or chia seeds.
Adjust the amount of almond milk according to your preferred thickness; less milk will give you a creamier texture, while more will make it lighter.