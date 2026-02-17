Try this quick walnut-date parfait recipe
What's the story
A walnut-date yogurt parfait is the perfect combination of taste and nutrition. It is an easy-to-make breakfast or snack option that can be prepared in five minutes. The parfait combines creamy yogurt with crunchy walnuts and sweet dates, making it a wholesome meal. Loaded with essential nutrients, this parfait is ideal for those looking for a quick yet healthy option to start their day or curb hunger.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for the parfait
To prepare this delicious parfait, you will need plain yogurt, chopped walnuts, chopped dates, and honey or maple syrup (optional). The walnuts give you healthy fats and protein, while the dates add natural sweetness and fiber. Yogurt provides calcium and probiotics for gut health. Honey or maple syrup can be added if you want extra sweetness without refined sugars.
Preparation
Steps to prepare the parfait
Start by layering half a cup of plain yogurt in a bowl or glass. Sprinkle a tablespoon of chopped walnuts on top, followed by another layer of yogurt. Add another tablespoon of chopped dates for sweetness. Repeat the layers until all ingredients are used up, finishing with a layer of walnuts and dates on top.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of each ingredient
Each ingredient in this parfait contributes to its overall health benefits. Yogurt is rich in calcium, which strengthens bones, and probiotics that promote digestion. Walnuts are packed with omega-three fatty acids that support heart health, while dates provide antioxidants that fight inflammation. Together, they make a balanced meal that supports overall well-being.
Customization
Tips for customizing your parfait
To add variety to your parfait, you can try adding other fruits like berries or bananas for additional vitamins and minerals. You could also use flavored yogurts if you prefer a different taste profile, but make sure they are low in added sugars. For an extra crunch, try adding granola or seeds like chia or flaxseeds without changing the preparation time significantly.