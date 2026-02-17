Try this quick walnut-date parfait recipe

A walnut-date yogurt parfait is the perfect combination of taste and nutrition. It is an easy-to-make breakfast or snack option that can be prepared in five minutes. The parfait combines creamy yogurt with crunchy walnuts and sweet dates, making it a wholesome meal. Loaded with essential nutrients, this parfait is ideal for those looking for a quick yet healthy option to start their day or curb hunger.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for the parfait To prepare this delicious parfait, you will need plain yogurt, chopped walnuts, chopped dates, and honey or maple syrup (optional). The walnuts give you healthy fats and protein, while the dates add natural sweetness and fiber. Yogurt provides calcium and probiotics for gut health. Honey or maple syrup can be added if you want extra sweetness without refined sugars.

Preparation Steps to prepare the parfait Start by layering half a cup of plain yogurt in a bowl or glass. Sprinkle a tablespoon of chopped walnuts on top, followed by another layer of yogurt. Add another tablespoon of chopped dates for sweetness. Repeat the layers until all ingredients are used up, finishing with a layer of walnuts and dates on top.

Advertisement

Nutrition Nutritional benefits of each ingredient Each ingredient in this parfait contributes to its overall health benefits. Yogurt is rich in calcium, which strengthens bones, and probiotics that promote digestion. Walnuts are packed with omega-three fatty acids that support heart health, while dates provide antioxidants that fight inflammation. Together, they make a balanced meal that supports overall well-being.

Advertisement