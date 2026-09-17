Your breakfast fix should be this apple yogurt parfait
What's the story
Apple cinnamon yogurt parfait is a quick and healthy breakfast option that takes just five minutes to prepare. It combines the goodness of fresh apples, creamy yogurt, and a hint of cinnamon for a delicious start to your day. This parfait is not just easy to make, but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal choice for busy mornings. Here's how you can whip up this delightful breakfast treat.
Yogurt selection
Choosing the right yogurt
Choosing the right yogurt is key to making a perfect parfait.
Go for plain or vanilla-flavored yogurt to keep the sugar content low and let the natural flavors of apples and cinnamon shine through.
Greek yogurt can be a great option, as it is high in protein and gives a creamy texture.
Just make sure the yogurt is free from added sugars or artificial flavors for a healthy start.
Apple preparation
Preparing fresh apples
Fresh apples are the star of this recipe, lending natural sweetness and crunch.
Go for crisp varieties like Fuji or Honeycrisp, which hold up well in the parfait.
Wash them thoroughly before slicing into small pieces.
If you want, you can sprinkle some lemon juice over the slices to keep them from browning, and add a hint of tanginess that complements the other ingredients.
Cinnamon addition
Adding cinnamon flavor
Cinnamon adds warmth and depth to your parfait without adding calories or sugar.
Use ground cinnamon instead of cinnamon sticks for easy mixing with other ingredients.
Sprinkle about one-quarter teaspoon over your apple slices before layering them with yogurt.
Adjust according to taste preferences, but avoid overdoing it, as too much can overpower other flavors.
Parfait assembly
Layering your parfait
Layering is key when assembling your parfait for maximum flavor distribution in every bite.
Start by adding a layer of sliced apples at the bottom of your glass or bowl, followed by a generous scoop of yogurt on top.
Repeat these layers until you reach near the top, finishing off with another sprinkle of ground cinnamon for garnish if desired.