Make these banana pancake bites in just 5 minutes

Banana pancake bites are a quick and delicious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. These bite-sized treats combine the natural sweetness of bananas with the fluffy texture of pancakes, making them an ideal choice for busy mornings. With minimal ingredients and time required, they offer a convenient way to enjoy a satisfying meal without much hassle. Here's how you can whip up this tasty breakfast treat.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make banana pancake bites, you will need ripe bananas, flour, milk, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. These basic ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. The bananas act as the natural sweetener, while the flour and baking powder create the base for the pancakes. Milk adds moisture and richness to the batter.

Quick prep Prepare the batter quickly Start by mashing one ripe banana in a bowl until smooth. Add two tablespoons of flour, one tablespoon of milk, half a teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix everything until you get a smooth batter. The consistency should be thick enough to hold shape but not too stiff.

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Cooking tips Cook on medium heat Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease it with cooking spray or butter. Drop small spoonfuls of batter onto the skillet to form bite-sized pancakes. Cook each side for about one minute or until golden brown. Make sure not to overcrowd the skillet so that each bite cooks evenly.

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